IN PICTURES | Boyne Harps 2-1 Quay Celtic

Quay Celtic lost a one-goal lead at United Park last night, eventually going down 2-1 to Boyne Harps.

Aaron Comerford put the visitors in front, though it proved in vain as the game panned out.

1-0 That man again Aaron Comerford from the spot after jinking through the boyne defense leading the boyne keeper to clip him ! pic.twitter.com/pI0TZ1njFm — Quay Celtic NEFL (@QCNefl) September 21, 2017

Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was there to capture the action on a disappointing night for the Point Road men.