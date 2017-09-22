NEFL

IN PICTURES | Boyne Harps 2-1 Quay Celtic

WATCH | Aaron Comerford putting the Quay men in front

Quay Celtic lost a one-goal lead at United Park last night, eventually going down 2-1 to Boyne Harps.

Aaron Comerford put the visitors in front, though it proved in vain as the game panned out.

Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was there to capture the action on a disappointing night for the Point Road men.