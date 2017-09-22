NEFL
IN PICTURES | Boyne Harps 2-1 Quay Celtic
WATCH | Aaron Comerford putting the Quay men in front
Quay Celtic lost a one-goal lead at United Park last night, eventually going down 2-1 to Boyne Harps.
Aaron Comerford put the visitors in front, though it proved in vain as the game panned out.
1-0 That man again Aaron Comerford from the spot after jinking through the boyne defense leading the boyne keeper to clip him ! pic.twitter.com/pI0TZ1njFm— Quay Celtic NEFL (@QCNefl) September 21, 2017
Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was there to capture the action on a disappointing night for the Point Road men.
