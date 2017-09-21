Louth U12 girls team win Leinster Blitz

The Louth U12 girls team claimed the spoils at the Leinster B blitz on Saturday last with a final victory over Meath at a rain-soaked Portlaoise.

Having progressed from the group stages, the girls put up a great showing to take the title, illustrating their tireless effort levels and great attitude in the process.

Louth had entered two teams to the competition, with the B team performing excellently too having missed out on a spot in the decider by a single point on score difference. The showings of both teams also made the 7am start on Saturday morning worthwhile!

​The team originally came together in June for the Leinster A Blitz, where they finished as runners-up. Made up of 53 players, the panel sees 16 clubs represented countywide with their coaches - Christopher Mackin, Lauren McGinn and Clodagh McClean - instilling a great bond and belief in the squad.

With their year now at its conclusion, the team would like to extend a special word of thanks to all the parents who travelled in support throughout the summer, rain or shine, and to their coaches who prepared them so well.

And, whatever happens, the future of Louth LGFA is bright with these budding stars on the way.