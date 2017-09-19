REPORT AND GALLERY | Glenmuir U12s defeat Muirhevnamor U12s

U12 Premier Division

Glenmuir 2-0 Muirhevnamor

A couple of late goals by Nojus Awdzilrs and Dillon Arrowsmith gave Glenmuir 12s their first win of the season at home to neighbours Muirhevnamor on Sunday morning.

Muirhevnamor started the better and were very unlucky not to open the scoring as early as the second minute as Dilans Klavins latched on to Kyman McGee’s corner-kick, but Adam Burke was in the right place to produce the save.

The same Muirhevnamor player was denied by Burke minutes later with a well struck low shot, before the hosts settled and quickly found their passing accuracy. A fine move in the 12th minute, started by the Player of the Match Tony McDonnell, set up a chance for Hughie McGinley, but Muirhevnamor ‘keeper Femi Duffy raced off his line to clear the danger.

It was the same at the other end five-minutes later when Burke raced off his line to prevent John Paul Meehan from scoring.

Muirhevnamor created more chances than the home side in the first-half and McGinley went close two-minutes before the break with a low drive, but he was again denied by Glenmuir ‘keeper Burke.

Muirhevnamor’s Klavins and McGinley were a threat all game for the Glenmuir defence, though they generally had everything under control in the first-half with Tom McDonnell outstanding in the centre of the defence.

The home side set about the second-period trying to find a way through Muirhevnamor’s impressive rear-guard, both sides had chances to open the scoring and it was Glenmuir who broke the deadlock six-minutes from time when Awdzilrs squeezed the ball home from a tight angle.

The Hoey's Lane outfit added a second goal in the final-minute when a long-range effort from Arrowsmith crept over the line to give the hosts all three-points.

Glenmuir: Adam Burke, Matus Lukosevicius, Callum Clarke, Dillon Arrowsmith, Shane Lennon, Shane Carroll, Daniel Craven, Sean Reilly, Conall McGeough, Nojus Awdzilris, Tony McDonnell and Liam Rogers

Muirhevnamor: Femi Duffy, Conor Boland, Eamon Jeffers, Amen Zahir, Cillian Shields, Kyman McGee, John Paul Meehan, Dilans Klavins, Louis Murphy, Denis Meehan and Hughie McGinley

Referee: Eoin Quigley