Dundalk man inducted into national Hall of Fame

Blackrock man Brian Britton was inducted into the Irish Surfing Hall of Fame in Tramore, Co. Waterford last Saturday night.

Brian has been instrumental in the growth of Irish Surfing, working tirelessly from the sport’s early days in Ireland to develop it into its current guise.

His mother, Mary Britton of Sand House Hotel, unknowingly brought the first ever surfboard to the north-west of Ireland and from that moment onwards, Brian and his four brothers were hooked on the sport.

An Irish international, team manager, association president and special ambassador, Brian also served as president of the European Surfing Federation and International vice-president, while being integral to Ireland staging a host of international surfing events.

On the night, Brian was presented with handcrafted pieces of glass incorporating sand collected by young surfers nationwide. Accompanied by his eldest son Neil and grand-daughter Jenna on the night, he donated a contest jersey from the 1995 World Surfing Games in California to T Bay Surf Club, the ceremony’s host.

Other inductees on the night included Roci Allan, an honorary Rossnowlagh man from Fermanagh, Roger Steadman and Margaret O’Brien-Moran.