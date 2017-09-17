Kilkerley/Dowdallshill win Louth Intermediate Ladies title

Halpenny Travel Louth Intermediate Football Championship Final

Kilkerley/Dowdallshill 3-6 St. Fechin's 0-12

Kilkerley/Dowdallshill defied the odds on Sunday when they beat a strongly fancied St. Fechin's team in an exciting Louth Intermediate Championship final in Tallanstown.

Emma Singleton's two-goal haul proved to be decisive in the north-Louth team's favour as St. Fechin's were pipped at the final post for the second year in succession.

Despite taking the initiative early on, St. Fechin's failed to capitalise with Rachel Kinch coming very close to an opening goal only to see her effort cannon the crossbar.

And the Termonfeckin girls were made pay for that miss as Singleton caught the Hoops' 'keeper, Caoimhe McQuillan, off-guard to loop the ball to the net for the match's opening goal.

The favourites hit back with points from midfielders Hayley McDonnell and Kinch reducing their arrears before Shaylene McDonagh had a goal ruled out for a square ball. The reprieve spurred Kilkerley/Dowdallshill to life and after a strong run by Leah Hoey, Singleton calmly slotted the ball to the net for her team's second major.

Boosted by that goal, further points from Caragh Brady and Emily Norton helped Kil/Hill to a six-point interval lead.

And, though, they were outscored eight-points to 1-2 in the second-half, Nicole Hanratty's final-quarter goal proved decisive as the combination outfit won out despite a late St. Fechin's fightback.

Kilkerley/Dowdallshill: Emma Singleton (2-1), Emily Norton (0-3), Nicole Hanratty (1-0), Carrie Keenan (0-1) and Caragh Brady (0-1)

St. Fechin's: Rachel Kinch (0-6), Sarah Moore (0-2), Hazel Haughney (0-2), Hayley McDonnell (0-1)