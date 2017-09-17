Stabannon Ladies win seventh championship title in nine-years

Halpenny Travel Louth Senior Ladies Championship Final

Stabannon Parnells 4-15 St. Bride's 3-4

Stabannon ladies lifted their seventh Louth Senior Ladies Championship title in nine-seasons, whilst completing their third triumph in a row in Tallanstown this afternoon.

The holders recovered from a two-point deficit at half-time to completely overpower St. Bride's, who failed to register in the second-half.

Grace Rogers finished as the game's top-scorer with 1-8, while her Stabannon colleague, Grace Lynch, won the Player of the Match award.

Albeit the stronger team won, it was some achievement from Mickey Heeney's St. Bride's team to make it to the final in their first season as a senior club following last year's Intermediate Championship victory over St. Fechin's.

Thus they were rated as huge outsiders entering the contest, however, their first-half performance caused Stabannon plenty of sweat.

The highly influential Rogers got the scoring underway in the fourth-minute before midfielder Áine McBride doubled Stabannon's cushion. Bronagh McArdle got the Knockbridge-natives on the board, though Rachel McNally found the net for the holders at the opposite end.

Not to be outdone, St. Bride's hit straight back with a goal of their own through McArdle, who teased her way through the Stabannon defence before burying to the ball past Sarah Kieran.

The goal fest continued as Rogers burst through the Bride's defence to shoot to the net from 20-yards and when she traded minors with McArdle, the favourites were 2-4 to 1-2 in front.

But Stabannon were to be overrun in the lead-up to half-time with goals from Aimee McNally - a high looping effort which dropped into the net - and McArdle sending the underdogs to the interval two-points in front; 2-5 to 3-4.

Though the loss of corner-forward Emma McArdle to the sin-bin for a cautionable offence proved key in the early stages of the second-half as Stabannon surged clear. Rogers hit four-points either side of efforts from McGee and Anne Marie Lynch, while substitute Brenda Bannon found the net on 52 minutes.

And late scores from Bannon, Jenny McGuinness (2), Ruth McNally (goal) and Rogers wrapped up the title for Stabannon, who now face Laois champions Parkratheniska in Leinster the weekend after next.

Stabannon: Kim Lynch; Carol Cluskey, Andrea Carney, Michelle McArdle; Orlagh Byrne, Ann Marie Lynch (0-1), Laura McNally; Grace Lynch, Áine McBride (0-2); Bronagh McGrane, Grace Rogers (1-8), Rachel McNally (1-1); Ruth McNally (1-0), Ciara McNally, Amy Malone

Subs: Brenda Bannon (1-1), Siobhán Giggins, Jenny McGuinness (0-2), Hannah Carolan

St. Bride's: Sarah Kieran; Rebecca Hilliard, Aisling McEnteggart, Caitriona Sweeney; Nell Meegan, Caoimhe Hoey, Dáire Hoey; Kate Wynne, Niamh Belton; Phyllis Coyle, Sarah Fegan, Ruth Hanna; Bronagh McArdle (2-3), Aimee McNally (1-0), Emma McArdle (0-1)

Subs: Aoife Reilly, Olive McKenna, Niamh Sweeney, Tara McEnteggart