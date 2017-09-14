Athletics

IN PICTURES: St. Malachy's Girls School 5k run

Ciarán Culligan was there for Wednesday night's race

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The St. Malachy's Girls School 5k run took place last night.

A very successful night was enjoyed by the hundreds of competitors present and Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was there as ever to take plenty of action snaps.