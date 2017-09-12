REPORT AND GALLERY: Quay Celtic U16 vs St. Dominic's U16

U17 Premier Division

Quay Celtic 3 St. Dominic's 0

Last season’s U16 cup winners, Quay Celtic opened their U17 league campaign with a win over last season’s Division One winners, St. Dominic's, on Saturday afternoon at the Army Pitch.

Three-goals in a clinical five-minute spell midway through the second-half gave the home side the three-points, but it was a harsh lesson for St. Dominic's who had an equal share of possession but failed to take their chances.

Quay applied the early pressure, though it was St. Dominic's who created the first chance of the game on 11 minutes when Fintan Brady’s pass found Cathal McElroy, but Cillan Rice managed to push the ball away to safety.

St. Dominic's ‘keeper Óisín Conroy produced an even better save five-minutes later when he finger-tipped a Graham Stevens header from six-yards onto the crossbar after Lee Byrne’s long throw caused havoc in the Doms penalty area.

Conroy was in action again soon after to save a stinging low shot from Joe Mee as the home side pushed for the breakthrough and centre-back David Jackson was in the perfect position on the half-hour mark to prevent the unmarked Dean Carroll from scoring.

Quay continued where they left off in the opening-minutes of the second-half and Kian McEvoy was unlucky to see his effort bounce off the post after a neat cross from Terence Kelly.

The Friary outfit then had probably their best spell of the match, however, they couldn’t convert their possession into goal. In the 52nd minute, Brian Brady’s clever flick sent Cathal McElroy racing clear of the Quay defence, but the striker went for power and Cillian Rice managed to tip his effort over the crossbar and just minutes later a Brady corner picked out the head of McElroy, who couldn’t direct his effort on target a

The game then took a change for the better for the home side when they introduced substitute Thomas Daly in the 57th minute. He immediately caused the St. Dominic's defence problems, breaking the deadlock when pouncing to fire home the rebound after Graham Stevens' shot struck the post.

Quay doubled their advantage within a minute when Kelly rifled home a shot from inside the penalty area and it was soon 3-0 when Thomas Daly set-up Dean Carroll who slotted past the stranded Conroy.

A stunned St. Dominic's tried to respond but it was too late with all three points deservedly going to the Point Road. Though, the visitors showed enough promise throughout the game to suggest, as the season progresses, they will get points on the board.

Quay Celtic: Cillian Rice, Lee Byrne, Josh Reilly, Kian McEvoy, Ciaran Peelo, Keith Dollard, Terence Kelly, Dean Carroll, Joe Mee, Peter Woulfe, Thomas Daly, Graham Stevens

St. Dominic's: Óisín Conroy, Darren Matthews, Mark Lee, Tom McBride, David Jackson, Fintan Brady, Jack Barron, Jack Conlon, Shane Cairns, Cathal McElroy, Brian Brady and Oran O’Hanlon

Referee: Paul Malone