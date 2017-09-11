Glyde overcome Roche with ease in JFC semi-final

Junior Football Championship Semi-Final

Glyde Rangers 2-11 Roche Emmets 1-7

Glyde Rangers progressed to the final of the Junior Football Championship with a facile victory over Roche Emmets in Haggardstown on Sunday evening.

The game was never competitive in truth with Mark Gilsenan’s finely tuned outfit casting Roche aside from an early stage.

Trevor O’Brien was one of several Glyde players who Roche simply couldn’t handle. Captain of the Tallanstown outfit, O’Brien registered five of his side’s 11-point total, while Gavin Duffy and Dion Conlon found the net early in the second-half.

It was as much an effort to salvage some pride for a badly-beaten Roche thereafter. Barry O’Hare’s penalty conversion and a late point from Robert Mackin put some guise of respectability on the scoreboard, though the Rathduff men’s attack was ineffective for much of the contest.

From Dermot Carthy’s third-minute point – their opening score of the contest – to David Quigley’s minor seven-minutes from full-time, Roche failed to score from play, whereas Glyde were much more cohesive in how they launched their attacks.

While full-forward Brian Duffy failed to register from play, he laid on so much for his team mates, most importantly the second goal which killed the tie.

The Sheridans, Cein and Ciarán, were immense for the Glyde, who also saw David Devanney role back the years in ruling the roost at midfield.

As mentioned, Roche were never close in this game. As early as the first-minute, Glyde took the lead when Ciarán Sheridan landed a monstrous score from the touchline.

Carthy momentarily drew Roche level before Glyde reeled off six-points to no reply with Gavin Duffy, Aaron Devlin, Mark O’Brien, O’Brien (2) and Conlon finding range as Rangers took a 0-7 to two lead to half-time.

And an early second-half blitz of the Roche goal finished the match as a contest. After a blistering run by Niall Sharkey, Gavin Duffy despatched to the net before the latter had a hand in Conlon’s well-taken goal. There was no way back for Roche after that, despite O’Hare knocking over a brace of frees and Quigley finding the target.

O’Hare halved the deficit for Roche – now competing against 14-men following the dismissal of Mark O’Brien on a second yellow card – from the penalty spot after Mackin had been fouled by Fiachre Sheridan.

However, the strike was little more than a consolation effort as Glyde eased their way into the September 24th showpiece.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell, Conor McCullagh; Fiachra Sheridan, Mark O’Brien (0-1), Aaron Devlin (0-1); Ciarán Sheridan (0-2, one free), David Devanney; Niall Sharkey, Conor Sheridan, Dion Conlon (1-1, 0-1 free); Trevor O’Brien (0-5, three frees), Brian Duffy, Gavin Duffy (1-1)

Subs: Barry Sharkey for Devanney (55), Peter Duffy for Fiachra Sheridan

Roche Emmets: Jamie O’Hare; Ciarán Savage, Harry O’Connell, Joe Bishop; Gerry Murphy, Liam Carthy, Conor Carthy; Dan O’Connell, David Quigley (0-1); Liam Dawe, Barry O’Hare (1-4, goal pen and four frees), Dermot Carthy (0-1); Kevin Callaghan, Evin Quigley, Shane Byrne

Subs: Eugene Murray for Evin Quigley (43), Enda Murphy for Byrne (43), Robert Mackin (0-1) for Callaghan (50), Cathal Byrne for Dawe (60)

Referee: Jonathon Conlon (O’Connell’s)