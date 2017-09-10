Jocks surge past Dreadnots to book semi-final place

Senior Football Championship QF Replay

Naomh Máirtín 3-15 Dreadnots 1-12

Naomh Mairtin have blazed a trail this season and they put the Dreadnots firmly to the sword in a swashbuckling fashion in Drogheda on Sunday afternoon.

A season built on so much promise for the Clogherhead men once again fell considerably short with the Jocks holding a fair bit in reserve.

Louth minor captain Eoghan Callaghan displayed the prospect he is, scoring two classy points over the hour. However, it was the positioning of the youngster right up on the Dreadnots sweeper that did the most damage. This tactic applied the required pressure on Colm Donnelly’s side, a pressure they couldn’t relieve, especially into the wind in the second-half.

Though, Clogher were a point to the good at the break, mainly due to James Califf's deadball prowess.

The game itself never really got going, that was, until the introduction of a certain JP Rooney. With his first touch, he found the net. The goal was the spark the Monasterboice men needed and they reeled off another four-points on the trot before Richard Kirwan stopped the rot with a goal for the Dreadnots after a fine run from the unusually quiet Páraic Smith.

Rooney then sprinkled more magic, judging the wind to perfection to hoist over a point from way out and then adding another major in the next attack.

Callaghan picked up a second booking before the close, but if anything his absence highlighted the Seasiders' lack of urgency as, despite their numerical advantage, they could only raise the white flag twice, both courtesy of Smith frees.

And Stephen Campbell sealed the game with a goal on the breakaway as the Jocks march on to the senior semi-final against fellow Group Three opponents, Dundalk Gaels.

Naomh Mairtin: Craig Lynch; Paul Berrill, Mick Fanning, Eoghan Callaghan (0-2); Pádraig McDonagh, Brendan Reilly, Thomas Sullivan; Wayne Campbell, Gavan Mooney; Stephen Campbell (1-0), Sam Mulroy (0-1, free), Conor Whelan (0-2, one free); Mark McCullough (0-1), Brian Berrill (0-2), Fra McCullough (0-2, one free)

Subs: JP Rooney (2-1) for Mooney (38), Conor Healy (0-1) for Whelan (38), Bryan McQuillan for Berrill (49), Luke Harrington for Mark McCullough (59)

Dreadnots: Kenneth Shevlin; Brian Gargan, Derek Shevlin, Barry Faulkner; Anthony Williams, Pádraig Rath, Dermot Campbell; James Califf (0-6, four frees and one '45), Liam Shevlin; Pat Lynch, Paraic Smith (0-5, four frees), Darren O’Brien; Cian McEvoy, Peter Kirwan (0-1), Carl Monaghan

Subs: Aaron Scullion for Williams (27, blood sub), Richard Kirwan (1-0) for Monaghan (41), Anthony Lynch for O’Brien (47)

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)