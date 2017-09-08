Gaels claim Division Four league title

Dundalk Gaels sealed the Division Four league title in Collon last Tuesday night with a three-point victory over Mattock Rangers.

It was the Gaels' 11th league win of the term and ensured they finished the campaign with a 100% record and four-points clear of their nearest challenger, Cooley Kickhams.

Victory also means the Gaels will join the senior ranks as they will play Division Three league football in 2018, joining the second teams of St. Bride's and Naomh Máirtín in the division above.

In addition, the Gaels have reached the semi-final of the Junior 2A Football Championship.