Glyde claim Division Three title in Courtbane

Division Three

Naomh Malachi 1-7 Glyde Rangers 2-10

Glyde Rangers scored their 10th league triumph of the season to take the Division Three title courtesy of tonight's six-point victory over Naomh Malachi.

The first-half was an even affair, though it was Glyde who managed the slippery conditions the better to take a 1-6 to five-point lead to the break. Trevor O'Brien bagged the crucial goal for Mark Gilsenan's side, with the veteran forward finding space in behind the Mals rear-guard to flick past home custodian Ronan Lynch.

Brian Duffy extended Glyde's lead at the start of the second-half, but Jamie Kelly's 41st minute goal gave the Mals hope by reducing their deficit to two.

However, a second Glyde major settled the Sky Blues with Niall Sharkey's '45 finding its way over the Mals defence and into the net as the Tallanstown outfit secured their return to Division Two after a one-year absence.

Naomh Malachi: Ronan Lynch; David Begley, Stephen Burns, Conor Gonnelly; Seán Gogarty, Ronan Greene (0-1), Donal Begley; Pádraig Moley (0-3), Ronan McElroy (0-1); Colin Hoey, Shane Rogers (0-1), Jamie Kelly (1-0); Mark Meegan, Eamonn Agnew, Collie Rooney (0-1)

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Fiachra Sheridan, Gerard Farrell, Peter Duffy; Aaron Devlin, Mark O’Brien, Conor McCullough; Ciarán Sheridan, Dion Conlon (0-1); Niall Sharkey (1-0), Conor Sheridan, Alan Brennan; Trevor O’Brien (1-4), Brian Duffy (0-4), Gavin Duffy

Sub: Barry Sharkey (0-1)