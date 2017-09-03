Kelly's goal seals third straight win for Bay

NEFL Division Three

Bay FC 1 Donacarney Celtic 0

Aaron Kelly's first goal of the season was enough to give Bay FC their third league win on the trot on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Dillon's through ball was controlled and slotted home by Kelly for the only goal of the game on the hour-mark.

Despite starting brightly with Victor Galan and Neven Novosel going close, Damien Bellew's men felt relieved to get to the break scoreless with Donacarney having went close on a couple of occasions late in the opening-half.

With the weather conditions deteriorating, the second-half was nip and tuck, though the visitors, who would be reduced a man, pushed hard for a leveller, which failed to arrive

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Kevin Scollon, Robbie Rafferty, Angelo Stanley, Brendan Nash, Aaron Kelly, Victor Galan, Johnny Winters, Paddy Connors, Neven Novosel, Ryan Dillon

Subs: Mario Kolak, Daniel Barry