Brides seal return to Division One

Division Two

Naomh Fionnbarra 0-12 St. Bride's 1-12

St. Bride's ended a five-year exile from the top-flight on Saturday night when they edged their league decider with Naomh Fionnbarra to take the Division Two title and a place in Division One for 2018.

Emmet Kirk's fourth minute goal proved decisive in a game which went down to the wire - the forward converted past Andy McCann from close range at the second attempt.

Bernard Osbourne's first score of the contest levelled the game for the 'Barrs who had arguably started the brighter playing with the aid of the breeze. But that was as close as Paddy White's men were to come as the visitors hit seven of the next 11 points into the break to leave the score 1-7 to 0-7 at half-time.

Aaron Hoey, Kirk and Seán Marry struck a point apiece early in the second-period as the Knockbridge outfit extended their lead to six, while the next four minors were shared as St. Bride's continued to keep the Ballygassan men at arms' length.

William Woods hit the final three-points for the 'Barrs, who tried everything to engineer a goal. However, staunch defending, despite Michael Keane's sending off, kept them out and ensured promotion for the 'Bridge men.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Andrew Mc Cann; Hugh Mc Grane, Kieran Lenihan, Paddy Mc Grane; Conor Lenihan, Óisín McGee, Pádraig Butterly; Darren McConnon (0-1), Hugh Osborne; Máirtín Murphy, Conor Osborne (0-1), Jack Butterly (0-1); Nicholas Butterly, William Woods (0-7), Bernard Osborne (0-2)

Subs: Michael McArdle, Chris McGlynn

St. Bride's: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Pádraic Mackin; Michael Keane (0-1), Andrew Smyth, Conor Deane (0-1); Patrick Reilly, Alan Dunne; James Costelloe, Aaron Hoey (0-3), Seán Brennan (0-2); Sean Marry (0-3), Emmet Kirk (1-2), Kevin Hearty

Subs: Ross Kehoe, Mark Hoey, Conaill Devin, Laurence Steen