Jocks beat the Clans with a goalrush

Division One

Clan na Gael 1-8 Naomh Máirtín 3-8

Naomh Máirtín left the Ecco Road with two more league points after defeating Clan na Gael in an end-to-end game on Saturday evening.

Jim Farrell's men led the match from start-to-finish with Wayne Campbell's goal after eight-minutes helping them into 1-6 to three-point lead with 27 first-half minutes on the clock.

Sam Mulroy (2), Mark McCullough, Francis McCullough and Thomas Sullivan were the Jocks' point scorers in this period. However, the Clans gave themselves hope for the second-half when captain Mark McGeown found the net.

McGeown hit 1-1 in the first-half, with Billy Smith scoring the Clans' other three-points as the Jocks took a 1-6 to 1-4 lead to the interval.

The free-flowing nature of the game continued into the second-period, though a mistake from Paul Crewe allowed Mark McCullough to profit as he fired a second Jocks major past Seán Smith, in the home goal.

Robbie Curran (2), Smith and Crewe struck minors for the home side in the second-half, but a third goal for the visitors, from Brian Berrill, put the game out of their reach with four-minutes to play.

The Monasterboice men can now plan for a league semi-final versus Ardee, St. Mary's, despite both Pádraig McDonagh and Stephen Campbell being black-carded in this outing.

Clan na Gael: Seán Smith; John Byrne, Paul Crewe (0-1), Donal Boyle; Micheál McDonnell, Stephen Fitzpatrick, Kevin Carroll; Ray McCabe, Conor Noonan; Conall McKeever, Billy Smith (0-4), Robbie Curran (0-2); Paul Gore, Mark McGeown (1-1), Stephen Coleman

Sub: Drew Duffy

Naomh Máirtín: Craig Lynch; Paul Berrill, Mick Fanning, Patrick Sullivan; Padraig McDonagh, Benny Reilly, Thomas Sullivan (0-1); Wayne Campbell (1-0), Gavin Mooney; Stephen Campbell, Eoghan Callaghan, Sam Mulroy (0-4); Francis McCullough(0-1), Brian Berrill (1-0), Mark McCullough (1-2)

Subs: Luke Harrington, Jack McCarville, Conor Whelan, Eamon McQuillan, Val Leddy, Paul Campbell