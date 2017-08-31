Muirhevnamor win CX Sport Cup

CX Sport Cup final

Muirhevnamor 4 Quay Celtic 3

Muirhevnamor completed the Summer League and CX Sport Cup double in Muirhevnamor last night with a 4-3 victory over league runners-up Quay Celtic.

Stephen Woods' hat-trick proved the difference as Peter McGinn's men took the lead three times in the contest after Johnny Winters' header had put Quay in front.

However, Micky O'Kane levelled the match before Woods nodded 'Mor into the lead for the first time.

The Blues took a 2-1 lead to the break, but they had to survive loud penalty calls after Seán Dixon appeared to put his hand on the back of Shaun O'Connor. They Quay appeals were waved away, though.

Half-time substitute David Boyle drew Robbie Rafferty's side shortly after the interval before a cracking finish to the roof of the net from Woods put 'Mor ahead for a second time.

Quay didn't give up and a goal from Jimmy Byrne tied affairs for the third and final time as Woods pounced in the closing minutes to seal victory for Muirhevnamor.

Muirhevnamor: Ray McCann, Brian Begley, Craig Dixon, Andy McDermott, Seán Dixon, Gary Clarke, Stephen Woods, Anto McLaughlin, Gino Cooney, Micky O'Kane, Seán Conlon, Darren Tuite, Damien Ralph, Andy Gray

Quay Celtic: Kevin Mullen, Gavin Toner, Robbie Rafferty, Jimmy Byrne, Mario Kolak, Johnny Winters, Shaun O'Connor, Niall McLoughlin, Vinny Smith, Shane McKenna, Paddy Connor, David Boyle, Bernard Osbourne