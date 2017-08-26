Bay edge Dundalk derby with Glenmuir

NEFL Division Three

Bay FC 5 Glenmuir United 3

Quadri Oluwu scored four goals as Bay won the Dundalk derby with Glenmuir United on Friday night.

The forward hit his first early on to put Bay in control, though Damien Bellew's troops had to rely on their 'keeper, Kevin Mullen, to ensure they stayed ahead following the custodian's penalty save from Daniel Mullen.

An own goal gifted Bay a second before Oluwu struck twice in quick succession to bag his hat-trick before the break.

Trailing 4-0 at half-time, Glenmuir substitute Brendan Shiels made an immediate impact by opening his side's account before Oluwu grabbed Bay's fifth of the game in a subsequent move.

Shiels and Liam McKenny hit consolation strikes for Glenmuir who lost for the second week in a row.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen, Kevin Scollon, Robbie Rafferty, Angelo Stanley, Ryan Dillon, Johnny Winters, Aaron Kelly, Nikola Jurkovic, Victor Galan, Quadri Oluwu, Damien Bailey

Subs: Derek McCabe, Adam Larrigan, Mario Kolak

Glenmuir United: David McKenny, Edgars Bitaris, Tolani, Niall Hand, William Kelly, Liam McKenny, David Hughes, Darren Tuite, Daniel Mullen, Ronan Hand, Liam Cunningham

Subs: Brendan Shiels, Shane Finnegan, Jake Nagle