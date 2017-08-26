Cooley claim surprise win over Sean O'Mahony's

Division One

Sean O'Mahony's 2-8 Cooley Kickhams 1-17

Cooley Kickhams reached the safety mark in Division One with a six-point victory over Sean O'Mahony's on the Point Road last Friday night.

Having trailed by six-points midway through the first-half, Cooley turned a 2-5 to 0-7 half-time deficit around to run out comfortable winners with the hosts scoring only three-points in the second-half.

Richard Brennan was Cooley's second-half goalscorer while their inside-forward line, of Michael Rafferty, Brian White and Ciarán Sheelan, caused the O'Mahony's no end of problems, scoring 11 of peninsula men's points.

The O'Mahony's started brightly with Stephen Fisher opening the scoring prior to Ben McLaughlin finding the net. Fisher followed that up with another minor before he rattled past Neil Gallagher for a second goal.

Alan Craven's troops led 2-4 to 0-4 at that stage, but a rally coming into half-time saw Cooley cut their deficit to four-points with Sheelan, Fearghal Malone and White on target.

And they continued their revival into the second-half with Brennan's 34th minute goal the turning point.

Thereafter, Thomas McGuinness, Michael Rafferty, Sheelan (2), White (3) and sub Conor Rafferty (2) found range for Kickhams who moved themselves onto 10 points courtesy of the win, one clear of the O'Mahony's.

Sean O'Mahony's: Kevin Brennan; Chris O'Neill, Pat O'Brien, Mickey Clarke; Johnny Connolly, Liam Dullaghan, Niall McLaughlin (0-1), Shane Brennan, Conor Martin; Conor Finnegan, Keith McLaughlin (0-1), Colin Finan; Ben McLaughlin (1-1), Barry Mackin (0-1), Stephen Fisher (1-4)

Subs: Kyle Carroll, David Crawley

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Eoin McDaid, Conor McGuinness, Patrick Hanlon; Gerry Malone, Alan Page, Peter Thornton; Keith White, Richard Brennan (1-0); Fearghal Malone (0-1), Darren Marks, Thomas McGuinness (0-3); Michael Rafferty (0-1), Brian White (0-6), Ciarán Sheelan (0-4)

Sub: Conor Rafferty (0-2)