Quay Celtic end 15-year wait for Clancy Cup

Clancy Cup final

Quay Celtic 6-3 Fane FC

Quay Celtic bridged a 15-year gap since they last lifted the Jimmy Clancy Cup with a 6-3 victory over Fane FC in a very entertaining final at Clancy Park on Sunday evening.

On a pristine pitch, it was Fane who struck as early as the third minute when Woicheck Gladszy lobbed a poor clearance from a corner over Kevin Mullan.

Man of the Match Cormac Reid had Quay level within four-minutes though as his low drive evaded the diving Kyle Murphy.

Quay pressed hard thereafter and Murphy, with brave saves, denied Ian Devine and Que Olula twice before the former shot wide when he ought to have put Quay ahead.

Then, a Seán Bailey free from the edge of the box on 25 minutes found the top right-hand corner of Mullan's goal to put Fane ahead once more.

However, Seán Matthews, whose skillful play caused the Fane defence no end of problems, found the inside of the post with a daisycutter to level the match at 2-2 in the 31st minute.

Unfortunately, the dynamic little winger had to retire through injury early in the second-half.

His absence wasn't to hold the Point Road men back though as Devine found the net at the end of a wonderful team move to put Robbie Rafferty's men in charge for the first time in proceedings.

Minutes later, Devine eluded three tackles with a great individual run to fire Quay 4-2 ahead before a mistake in the Fane defence allowed Olula the opportunity to round Murphy, which he duly did, to give his side a 5-2 half-time lead.

In truth, the game was over at that point, though Fane began the second-half strongly.

They should have scored during their period of dominance too as Bailey fired over the top despite only having the 'keeper to beat.

Ger Collins was then denied by Mullan before Gladszy spurned another opportunity as Tony Kellegher's troops continued their fightback.

And they were made to pay for their wastefulness 20 minutes from time as substitute Bernard Osbourne rifled home Quay's sixth major, an unstoppable shot from an acute angle - the Togher man's strike was the final nail in the Fane coffin.

Devine went close to extending the Quay buffer before Gladszy halved the Fane deficit with the final goal of the contest. His well-taken free-kick found the net with Mullan left with no chance of stopping it.

From then on, Quay defended in numbers to preserve their three-goal lead until referee Paul Malone's full-time whistle.

For Quay, each player played their part in a momentous and well-deserved victory.

Man of the Match, Reid, received his accolade from award sponsor James Clarke after the game. Though, he was run close by Matthews as the match's stand-out player.

Fane's gallant side gave it their all with Gladszy and Seán Kellegher their strongest performers.

Quay Celtic: K. Mullan, B. McCluskey, S. O'Connor, J. Byrne, G. Toner, J. Winters, P. Connor, C. Reid, Q. Olula, S. Matthews, I. Devine, B. Osbourne, M. Kolak, V. Smith, P. Reilly, S. McKenna

Fane FC: K. Murphy, A. Lennon, D. Thornton, G. Lennon, S. O'Sullivan, G. Collins, S. Kellegher, W. Gladszy, G. Gaffey, S. Bailey, S. Begley, P. Begley