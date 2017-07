Newtown Blues' Ciarán Downey races away from Kilkerley Emmets' Shaun McElroy

Tadhg McEneaney on the ball for Kilkerley

Blues captain Andy McDonnell

Cooley's Darren Marks looks up vs Dundalk Gaels

Seán McCann (Dundalk Gaels) breaks Darren Marks' clutches

Cooley veteran Alan Page looks forward

Westerns' Tommy Durnin brushes past Wolfe Tones counterpart Marc Lugoye

Stabannon captain Aonghus Giggins holds off Keith Boylan (Glen Emmets)

Shane Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells) on the attack at the Gaelic Grounds

O'Connell's Niall Conlon wrestles with Hugh McGrane of Naomh Fionnbarra

Darren McConnon wins the ball for the Togher men

St. Joseph's captain Dáire Smyth

Joes' forward Conal O'Hanlon rounds Ardee St. Marys' Darren Clarke

Paudy Clarke of St. Mary's cuts inside

Conor Moore (Blues) is watched by Kilkerley's James Fegan at the Grove

Rian Hand tries to catch up with Blues midfielder John Kermode

Andy McDonnell cuts inside James Shields

Ryan Lenehan on the attack for Mattock Rangers

David Reid of Mattock takes on St. Kevins' Dylan Maher

Lee Crosbie is held up by Mattock's David Reid and Daniel Bannon

Gers corner back Kevin Pepper looks to move the ball on

Thomas McCann (St. Pats) confronts Gers winger Matthew Corcoran

Gers match winner Jim McEneaney

Dessie Finnegan throws off Neil Jones to claim possession

Pats forward Evan White

David McComish looks forward for the Gaels

Dylan McGarrity gives Darren Marks the ball

Glen Emmets' Evan English intently watches Dean Lynch of Stabannon

Sean McDermotts' Kevin McMahon taking on John Mitchels' Mitchell Keenan in the Junior Championship game in Tallanstown

Patrick McGrane breaks up an O'Connell's attack for Naomh Fionnbarra

Ciarán O'Brien (O'Connell's) and Máirtín Murphy (Naomh Fionnbarra) compete for the ball

Joes' Conall Smyth is confronted by Kian Moran of Ardee

Jack Mulligan swings over a nice point for the Joes in Castlebellingham

Mark Fay on the attack for Ardee

Alan Quigley shooting one of his 0-6 for the Joes

Adrian Reid lets the ball into brother David in Dunleer for Mattock

St. Kevins' Karl Martin is ushered away by David Reid