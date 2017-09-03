Rock and Torro draw six goal thriller

Kilmessan Shield

Rock Celtic 3 Torro United 3

Rock Celtic and Torro United played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Sandy Lane in this morning's Kilmessan Shield game.

Despite leading 2-1 at half-time, it took an equaliser from Kizito Ekwueme three-minutes from time to rescue the hosts a share of the spoils.

Torro started the stronger, hitting the front before the quarter-hour mark as Rock's slow opening was punished.

However, Pádraig Gollogley's men grew into the game and Aidan Curtin brought them back on level terms, finishing left-footed past the Torro 'keeper, who had saved David Ward's prior effort.

Rock gained a foothold in proceedings from that point onwards and Ekwueme's first of the game sent them to the break ahead. The teenaged forward finished to the net after a free-flowing move down Rock's right-hand side.

Torro pegged the hosts back early in the second-half before they went 3-2 ahead. And it looked as if Meath men had done enough to win, but Ekwueme's late strike denied them and gave Rock a deserved share of the spoils.

Rock Celtic: Shane Donohue, Liam McDonnell, Oran Duffy, Shane O'Callaghan, Jack Reid, Ed Maguire, David Ward, Paddy Reilly, Kizito Ekwueme, Brendan Rogers, Aidan Curtin

Subs: Derek Delaney, Gary Lennon, Mark Hannah, Neil Smyth, Sennan Duffy, Peter Farrelly, Óisín Meegan

Torro: Seán Power, Shane O'Brian, Wayne Smith, Gerry Murray, Kevin Crowley, Paul O'Brian, Colm Gilsenan, Peader Farrelly, Louis Timmons, Andy Tolan, Aaron Englishby

Subs: Ciarán Lydon, Kevin Mulvey, Evan Bird, Colm Coughlan, Conor Hogan