Hoey and Mulholland win medals for Dundalk Karate

Dundalk Karate continued its rich recent vein of form to collect yet more medals at the Annual CIKA National Championships recently.

Karate Students Liam Hoey and Abigail Mulholland took bronze and silver medals in their respective category to cap off amazing performances.

Up first in his Kata category was Liam, who claimed the bronze medal, before Abigail put her skills on show in sailing into the final, where she was narrowly overcome.

After all Kata categories were completed, Kumite was next for this dynamite duo. First up this time round was Abigail, and with an outstanding performance where she executed numerous techniques, she came away with another silver medal.

Liam was truly up against it in this section, however, having admirably fought his way through the rounds, he narrowly missed out on a podium place.

Afterwards, Sensei Marcus said: "The CIKA Nationals are a fantastic opportunity for everyone to compete at a friendly competition with everyone coming together under one umbrella with categories aimed at not only new members within clubs, but for the more experienced to get more tatami time before the CIKA World Championships (which are being held in Madrid this October)."

"Both Abigail and Liam did fantastic in their categories and with Liam being selected to be part of the Irish Squad who will be travelling to Madrid in October, there is every chance to compete and train is vital at this stage. Well done to both members. OSS,” she added.

Sensei Marcus also confirmed that she will be taking her all her Karate students to the CIKA Nationals to compete next year.

Currently Sensei Marcus is in the process of organizing an all-inclusive Karate Open Night on Tuesday 26th September in the Redeemer Family Resource Centre, Dundalk, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm which will be Free to everyone.

All Inclusive Karate Classes are aimed directly at anyone with additional needs and with Sensei Marcus having completed numerous CARA Courses and having joined Ripples, Dundalk Karate is definitely going from strength to strength.

If you would like any further information on Dundalk Karate and what they have to offer you can contact Sensei Mary Marcus 2nd Dan on 086 353 1625 or karatequeen@live.com or just pop along to the Redeemer Family Resource Centre where their mainstream classes take place every Monday and Thursday from 7pm to 8pm and their All Inclusive Karate Class takes place every Tuesday from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.