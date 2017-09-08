St. Kevin's/Mattock/Glen Emmets win U14 Hurling League title

U14 Hurling League final

St. Kevin's/Mattock Rangers/Glen Emmets 6-10 Naomh Moninne 3-9

St. Kevin's/Mattock Rangers/Glen Emmets retained their U14 Hurling League title with an impressive victory over Naomh Moninne in a high scoring and entertaining final played in Darver last Tuesday night.

The winners made a bright start, with goals from top-scorer Tom Mathews and Robert Mathews, and they led by 2-5 to no score midway through the half.

Cian Walsh responded with a good point for Moninne to open their account before his side conceded a third goal scored by Tom Mathews again.

The Dundalk side's hard-working midfielder Conor Murphy reduced the arrears with 1-2 before the mid-Louth combination struck for another brace of points to lead by 3-8 to 1-3 at the break.

They added a fourth goal on the resumption as Mathews made it a hat-trick of goals on the night. Younger brother Robert also added to his tally with his second goal before four successive points from Conor Murphy had his side trailing by 5-9 to 1-8.

Centre-forward Tom Mathews sealed the win with a sixth goal but to their credit Moninne battled on to the final whistle and were rewarded with late goals from Brendan Prendergast and substitute Jason McKeown.

Afterwards the cup was presented to the winning captain Tom Mathews by Maurice Murphy, secretary of Coiste Iomana Co Lu.

St. Kevin's/Mattock Rangers/Glen Emmets: Ciarán King; Donal O'Connell, Conor Geraghty, Joe Durnin; Keelan Maher, Cameron Maher, Jack Tobin; Josh Finlay (0-3), Kyle Whelan (0-2); Niall Gregory, Tom Mathews (4-2), Ronan McCreesh; Shane Curtis, Robert Mathews (2-3), Matthew Hodgins

Subs: Seán Tobin for McCreesh, Jacob Finlay for Gregory

Naomh Moninne: Conor Whyte; Diarmuid McEneaney, Aaron McGuinness Smith, Tadhg Dowdall; Ronan Reid, Brendan Prendergast (1-0), Dáire Reilly; Conor Murphy (1-7), Junior Shotayo; Ciarán Walsh, Fionn Cumiskey (0-1), Cian Walsh (0-1); Seamus Reid, Jack Mulvihill, Cormac Brannigan

Subs: Luke Conlon For Ronan Reid, Aaron Heaney for Reilly, Jason McKeown (1-0) for Seamus Reid, James Byrne

Referee: Mick Loftus