Dundalk Cricketers lose to Adamstown

Dundalk lost to a tricky Adamstown on a windy Saturday afternoon in Dromiskin.

Having won the toss, captain Andy Williams elected to bat first but his team struggled to get going against the accurate Adamstown bowling.

Wickets fell consistently for the Louth outfit despite moments of resilience, most notably, Umer Khan’s blistering 43.

At the break, Dundalk posted a target of 111 runs for Adamstown to chase. The Dublin club began their innings cautiously, taking their time to get off the mark.

Two wickets in two overs for Muhammed Zahid stalled them and a wonderful piece of fielding from Santosh Kumar kept Adamstown on edge.

However, they recovered in time and batted sensibly and steadily to get over the line with a couple of overs to spare.

Dundalk’s next game sees them face Castleknock in their league in Dromiskin on Saturday afternoon, with the action getting underway at 12:30pm.