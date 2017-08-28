GALLERY: Tick Tock Two attracts big crowd

Last Tuesday night the wet weather didn’t deter 324 finishers in the first running of new event the “Tick Tock Two”.

The run was a three way organised event by Louth County Council, North East Runners and local organ donor awareness charity Duain Croí. The event was held in memory of our friend Andy Califf who passed away earlier in the year.

The Organising Committee was made up from all three organisations with Andy having worked in Louth County Council as well as being a prominent member of North East Runners. We chose a distance of two miles as we felt this was within most peoples’ ability and indeed many children accompanied their parents along the route.

A novel approach was that the winner of the Mint Jewellers Tick Tock Two Trophy would not necessarily be the first person to cross the line at the end as all entrants had to predict their expected finish time with the winner being whoever was closest.

The event started in the grounds of Louth County Council and made its way along Ramparts Road to Tesco/Lidl Junction before returning to County Hall via Marshes Road. And there was only one rule to obey, nobody was allowed to wear a watch during the event as a way of helping them to finish in their predicted time.

The event was started by two-year-old Shay Conachy, ably assisted by his mum who helped blow the starting whistle. Shay has already been through several heart operations at Crumlin Hospital and Duain Croí was set up to raise funds for the centre as a thank you.

First back was Brian McCluskey in a time of 10:06mins (he predicted 9:59mins), but there was an anxious wait until the final person arrived back. Results were checked with Rúairí, from timing company Chip It, and there was great excitement when he revealed there was just one person who finished on their predicted their time exactly.

We were proud to announce local lad Finn Carter as the winner in a time of 17:42mins and he is the first winner of the Mint Jewellers Tick Tock Two Trophy which he will hold until next year. He also got a prize to keep for good as Gerry Califf sponsored the prize of a crystal clock for both Finn and Brian McCluskey. Laura Matthews was the first lady home, in a time of 12:15, but predicted 12:20, to receive her prize sponsored by Luke McCann Physiotherapy Clinic.

All proceeds from the event was to raise funds for Duain Croí who set about in January this year as a walking and running group to raise funds for the Renal / Transplant Support Centre in Beaumont Hospital and the Children’s Heart Centre in Crumlin Hospital.

We thank the many Marshalls and volunteers along with the Louth Council staff for their efforts to make the event possible and a huge success with special thanks to Colm Fergus for assistance on the night. Thanks to An Gardaí and Order of Malta for ensuring a safe journey for all competitors.

Brian McCluskey rounded off a very good week following the Tick Tock Two by winning the Tara 5km on Friday in 16:10mins and he had double victories on Sunday in the Rossin Rovers 5km and the Mitchell’s 6km road races.

Next event for North East Runners athletes is this Saturday when the Ardee 5km Road Race takes place at 12 noon which incorporates the Louth Masters road championships for ages 35+ as well as team categories.

The Dromiskin St. Peter’s Athletic Club 5km takes place the following weekend along with the Dundalk Half and Full Marathon the following day around Ravensdale.

Training times for North East Runners is on Tuesdays at 6.15 from Saint Helena’s Park and Thursdays 6.15 from DKIT Sportsfields.