Woods' winner bags 'Mor Summer League title

Fyffes Dundalk Summer League

Muirhevnamor 3-2 Shamrocks

A late goal from Stephen Woods handed Muirhevnamor the Summer League title with victory over fellow title chasers Shamrocks last night.

Sheriff Ayoade's header, Shamrocks' second equaliser, looked to have won Leslie Callan's Hoops a share of the spoils; an outcome which would have left the holders', Muirhevnamor, title defence in tatters.

Anything other than a victory for the Blues meant the door being left ajar for both Quay Celtic and Shamrocks to claim the title with games in hand, however, 'Mor once more illustrated their champion spirit by finding a winner in the dying embers.

'Mor led three times in the match with Mickey O'Kane putting them a goal to the good in the first-half with a tidy, dinked finish over the advancing Eamonn Roe, in the Shamrocks goal.

A terrific header from Robbie Mackin, which looped into the net, drew the Fatima men level though.

This parity was short lived, however, as Peter McGinn's side went to the lead 2-1 in front courtesy of Brendan Hughes' header.

With so much at stake, the second-half was a nervy encounter. The opening half-hour passed with no goals until the game sprung back to life in the closing quarter with a goal at either end.

Firstly, Ayoade nodded Shamrocks back into the title race following stirring work from Deane Browne who evaded Paul Mallon in delivering the decisive cross before Woods put 'Mor ahead for the third time; a goal which secured their successful title defence.

Muirhevnamor: Andy Gray, Craig Dixon, Paul Mallon, Chris Caulfield, Andy McDermott, Ray McCann, Gary Clarke, Anto McLaughlin, Tiarnan Mulvenna, Mickey O'Kane, Brendan Hughes, Damien Ralph, Seán Conlon, Darren Tuite, Stephen Woods, Brian Begley, Adrian Rafferty

Shamrocks: Eamonn Roe, Aaron Casey, Dermot Grier, Pauric Browne, Dermot Rogers, Jimmy Cooney, Conor Mackin, Sheriff Ayoade, Deane Browne, Robbie Mackin, Paddy O'Connell, Shea McArdle, Paul Watters, Gavin Macken, Stephen Smith, Billy Smith