PICTURES | Meet this year's Carlingford Oyster Pearl Girls

Following a 3 month trawl for this year’s oyster pearl contestants, the Carlingford Oyster Festival organisers are delighted to announce the final 9 contestants have been selected.

The finalists represent local businesses from around the Cooley Peninsula.

The Pearls mentors, recently briefed the Pearl Girls on the expected ‘tasks’ that they are signing up for…. Cruising on the lough including lunch on board, a tractor ride at Carlingford Oyster Farm, Fish Gutting, Oyster Farming & dining out in Carlingford’s award winning restaurants and whooping it up at the finale night at The Four Seasons Hotel Carlingford are some of the strenuous duties that is demanded form contestants.

The girls will proudly strut their stuff over the five fun filled days of the festival keeping visitors entertained by some oyster pearl antics as they assist with kiddies activities such as the Kiddies Welly Hunt, Crab fishing competition and a Teddy Bears Picnic

Needless to say the village will be bursting with delicious Carlingford oysters waiting to tempt you and on Sunday this year’s Carlingford’s Irish Walled Towns Day will present the towns heritage. Medieval activities will include coin striking at the Mint, fire stunts by the famous Journey Man Juggler and a bed of nails presented by the Other Brothers along with the Big Dig On Southside Village Beach. We would also like to welcome back The Loughs Agency Touch Tank again this yr, this will be in the Main Car Pk Sat & Sun 12-6

Tickets are available for the finale night of the festival taking place in The Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday 13th August where the winner will be crowned Morgan's Fine Fish Carlingford Oyster Pearl 2017 followed by live music by The Long Riders. The winning Pearl will receive one year’s full membership to The Four Seasons Hotel Leisure Centre, a handcrafted pearl necklace Sponsored by Garrett Mallon, Carlingford Design House and €1000 in CASH sponsored by Morgan’s Fine Fish.

The famous festival has extended its programme to include the Monday Street Sports and funfair Discount Night this was traditionally known as the local festival night. The 2017 packed programme guarantees music and merriment throughout the village over the four days so don’t miss it!

The Carlingford Oyster Festival is Kindly supported by Failte Ireland, Louth County Council, The Heritage Council, Morgan’s Fine Fish, Guinness, McLoughlin & Bunzil, Parkview Provisions, Carlingford Adventure Centre, Four Seasons Hotel & Dromad Hire

For more info contact: Email: carlingfordie@gmail.com, www.carlingford.ie/events

Facebook: Carlingford Oyster Festival