Senior Football Championship Final

IN PICTURES | Dundalk Gaels vs Newtown Blues

Arthur Kinahan and Ciarán Culligan were at the Gaelic Grounds

Newtown Blues won their 21st Senior Football Championship title with victory over Dundalk Gaels at a sodden Gaelic Grounds.

Ross Nally top-scored for the Newfoundwell men, who ensured Ronan Phillips ended his first year in charge with success.

The final was the Gaels' first appearance in the decider for 25 years, however, a mixture of the Blues' superior showing and their failure to produce their best cost them a shot at victory.

However, their presence brought a lot of colour to the final and Democrat photographers Arthur Kinahan and Ciarán Culligan captured as much of it as possible...