IN PICTURES | Dundalk Gaels vs Newtown Blues

Dundalk Gaels' Derek Crilly sees his shot blocked by Blues' Kevin Carr (5) and Colm Judge. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Newtown Blues celebrate their success. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Seán Murray of Dundalk Gaels and Stephen Moonan of Newtown Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Robert Carr of Blues and Gaels' James Stewart. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Derek Crilly. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Dundalk Gaels march in the pre-match parade. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Newtown Blues march in the pre-match parade. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Blues' John Kermode and Gaels' Éanna McArdle. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

David McComish of Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Captains Derek Crilly (Gaels) and Andy McDonnell (Blues) with match referee David Fedigan. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Andy McDonnell is presented with the Joe Ward Cup. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Dundalk Gaels enter the fray on Sunday. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

James Stewart delivers forward for Dundalk Gaels with Blues' Conor Moore in pursuit. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Blues' Robert Carr and Jamie Faulkner of Gaels competing. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Andy McDonnell lifts Joe Ward for the Blues. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Emmet Carolan of the Blues escapes the challenge of Gerard McSorley, Gaels. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gerard McSorley (Gaels) races away from Blues' full-back Fergal Donohoe. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk Gaels before Sundays SFC final. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Seán McCann and John Kermode of Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gerard McSorley (Gaels) races away from Blues' full-back Fergal Donohoe. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gerard McSorley (Gaels) races away from Blues' full-back Fergal Donohoe. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gerard McSorley (Gaels) races away from Blues' full-back Fergal Donohoe. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Chris Sweeney is confronted by Blues defender Paul Moore. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Chris Sweeney is confronted by Blues defender Paul Moore. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Chris Sweeney is confronted by Blues defender Paul Moore. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

John Kermode of Newtown Blues and Eamonn Kenny from Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Robert Carr celebrates Conor Moore's first-half goal for the Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gerard McSorley (Gaels) races away from Blues' full-back Fergal Donohoe. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Derek Crilly can't reach this hoisted delivery. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Blues full-back Fergal Donohoe and David McComish of Gaels. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gerard McSorley of the Gaels is tackled by Colm Judge (11) and Emmet Carolan of the Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Derek Crilly (Gaels) carries the ball into contact with Andy McDonnell, Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Barry Watters and Kevin Carr of the Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Newtown Blues' John Kermode and Seán McCann of Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Derek Crilly in action for Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Seán McCann of Dundalk Gaels and John Kermode (Blues) compete in the air. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Derek Crilly is caught by Kevin Carr of Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels manager Malachy O'Rourke. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Jamie Faulkner of Gaels and Stephen Moonan of Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

The left wingers: Robert Carr of Blues and Gaels' Barry Watters. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Barry Watters forces his way through. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' James Stewart is sized up by Andy McDonnell of Blues. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)