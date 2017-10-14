SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
IN PICTURES | Dundalk FC vs Bray Wanderers
Ciarán Culligan captured Michael Duffy's goal and much, much more...
Michael Duffy scored a late winner as Dundalk overcame Bray Wanderers at Oriel Park last night.
Manager Stephen Kenny was particularly pleased after the match as he watched his side pick up their 20th league clean sheet of the season, while chalking up their 21st win.
Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was there to capture the action...
