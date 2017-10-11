IN PICTURES | Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk FC

The melee at the end of the first-half of extra-time. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

A member of the Shamrock Rovers backroom team is sent to the stand. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke is booked after the fracus which broke out in extra-time. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shamrock Rovers' Michael O'Connor also gets a caution. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

As was Stephen O'Donnell. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Seán Gannon was yellow carded for his part in the schmozzle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's two-goal hero David McMillan is congratulated by assistant manager Vinny Perth at full-time. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's David McMillan and Vinny Perth. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Brian Gartland. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny and defender Seán Hoare. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Dylan Connolly celebrates. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Chris Shields and Seán Hoare celebrates. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's captain fantastic Stephen O'Donnell. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Chris Shields. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk coach Ruairdhri Higgins and winger Dylan Connolly. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Stephen O'Donnell celebrates his goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Seán Gannon celebrates Dundalk's victory. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's David McMillan shoots. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

He watches... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

He celebrates... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

David McMillan 'gives it socks' after putting Dundalk ahead in extra-time. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk celebrate. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Stephen Kenny talks to his Dundalk players ahead of extra-time. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson heads clear. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Jamie McGrath and James Doona of Shamrock Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Thomas Stewart of Dundalk clears from Michael O'Connor of Shamrock Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson and Ronan Finn of Shamrock Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Jamie McGrath tries to go by Rovers' defenders Dave Webster and Lee Grace. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Chris Shields warms up. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Brian Gartland beats Brandon Miele of Rovers to the ball in the air. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shamrock Rovers' Luke Byrne takes the ball away from Dundalk's Dylan Connolly. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Michael Duffy get his shot off on goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson breaks forward with Rovers' Ryan Connolly in pursuit. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dylan Connolly of Dundalk and Rovers' Luke Byrne. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Dylan Connolly and Luke Byrne of Shamrock Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Robbie Benson is congratulated after Dundalk's second goal by David McMillan (right) and Michael Duffy. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk celebrate Benson's goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Benson is congratulated by Seán Hoare. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Jamie McGrath and Simon Madden of Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

McGrath and Madden. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dylan Connolly breaks forward for Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gary Shaw of Rovers and Stephen O'Donnell from Dundalk compete in the air. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Michael Duffy of Dundalk attempts to get away from Rovers' Simon Madden. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers chases Dundalk's Michael Duffy. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

David McMillan celebrates his first goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Jamie McGrath (Dundalk FC) and Ryan Connolly of Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

David McMillan of Dundalk and Rovers' Simon Madden. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Rovers captain Ronan Finn and Michael Duffy of Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Rovers' Dave Webster and Seán Hoare of Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's John Mountney (left), Patrick McEleney (centre) and Deane Watters (right). (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)