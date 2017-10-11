Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup

IN PICTURES | Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk FC

Ciarán Culligan was pitchside to capture the action, 'tooth and nail'...

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

Dundalk pulled off a memorable victory over Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup semi-final at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Captain Stephen O'Donnell was heroic and scored his side's fourth goal after a being involved in the outbreak of a schmozzle at the end of the first-half of extra-time.

Ciarán Culligan captured the action 'tooth and nail'.