Brian Gartland points out Jamie McGrath for providing the assist for the defender's goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's injury duo of Patrick McEleney (left) and Chris Shields looking relaxed ahead of kick-off at Finn Park. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny shares a joke with the Finn Harps support. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Robbie Benson moves away from the challenge of Finn Harps' Mark Timlin. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Jamie McGrath of Dundalk surveys his options with Harps' Kilian Cantwell in pursuit. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Brian Gartland (Dundalk) gets above Harps' Seán Houston. Also in shot are Dylan Connolly of Dundalk and home 'skipper Ciarán Coll. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Ethan Boyle (Finn Harps) and Cartlon Ubaezuono of Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Harps 'keeper Ciarán Gallagher smothers Ubaezuono's shot with Boyle watching on. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Seán Gannon beats Mark Timlin of Finn Harps to the ball. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Stephen Kenny. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Thomas Stewart's attempt at putting Dundalk in front is foiled by Harps' Ciarán Gallagher. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Jamie McGrath attempts a through ball. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Seán Hoare and Eddie Dsane of Finn Harps. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Brian Gartland heads Dundalk in front. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Celebrations after Dundalk's opening goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Thomas Stewart (Dundalk) and Tommy McBride (Finn Harps). (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)