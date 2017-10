The flare thrown by the Shamrock Rovers supporters which set part of the pitch on fire. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

A steward attempts to remove the pyro thrown onto the pitch by the Shamrock Rovers supporters. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Benson puts Dundalk a goal to the good. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Benson celebrates opening the scoring. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Benson, O'Donnell and David McMillan celebrate. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Celebrations... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk celebrate Robbie Benson's opener. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers) stands over Dundalk's Chris Shields. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shields and Clarke compete. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

The captains, Ronan Finn (Shamrock Rovers) and Stephen O'Donnell (Dundalk), compete. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

David McAllister reacts to being sent-off. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Patrick McEleney gets possession for Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Robbie Benson looking for options for Dundalk. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Niclas Vemmelund and Gary Shaw of Shamrock Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Stephen Kenny, Dundalk manager. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Rovers' Trevor Clarke holds off Dundalk's Niclas Vemmelund. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

McEleney moves away from the tackles of Rovers' Roberto Lopes. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

The opposite number sixes - Stephen O'Donnell and Roberto Lopes. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Referee Neil Doyle brandishes his red card for Dave McAllister of Shamrock Rovers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Seán Hoare. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Patrick McEleney. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)