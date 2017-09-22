PICTURES | Exciting new scholarship launch at Dundalk IT

Dundalk IT held their testing day for sports scholars at DkIT Sport this morning, and Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was present (see above for this gallery of images).

Now in its fourth year in existence, the scholarship offers the colleges' 40+ scholars the opportunity of financial and academic support as well as access to the top-class performance facilities available at DkIT Sport.

In alliance with Louth GAA/Dundalk Credit Union, Dundalk FC, Drogheda United and Dundalk RFC, the college provides budding talent from around the county the chance to develop both their sporting and academic education.

Louth senior team panel members Sam Mulroy and Ross Nally, Dundalk U19 footballers Jack O'Keefe and Cian Flynn, Shelbourne Ladies soccer player Sophie Watters and Monaghan GAA's James Wilson are among the new batch of scholars at the college, following the likes of Kieran Duffy (Monaghan senior footballer), Gerard McSorley (Louth senior footballer) and Carla Roe (2 x time All-Star with Dublin Ladies).

DkIT Sports and Societies Officer, Derek Crilly and his team of coaches will continue to monitor the progress of the athletes as the term develops.