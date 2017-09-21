Fyffes team up with Dundalk sports technology specialist

Fyffes has teamed with Dundalk-based sports technology specialist Metrifit to host a competition that gives sports teams and coaches the chance to trial a Metrifit athlete monitoring software system as part of their training regime over a one-year period.

Described as the ‘latest innovation in sports technology’, the Metrifit platform helps athletes and team players reach peak performance, once data is transmitted to their coaches remotely. Information carried can include general health status, wellbeing and training responses as well as nutritional, sleep, stress, illness, injury and activity levels.

Open to all teams, North and South, and irrespective of sporting discipline, entrants, aged 14 and over, can apply online here, stating why they deserve to win the top prize and be in with a chance to experience this cutting edge technology for themselves.

Worth over €3,000, the prize package presented to the overall winner includes a Metrifit training session for coaches/staff and year-long use of a Metrifit Athlete Monitoring System. Fitness testing on the winning team's training ground, a nutrition workshop and jersey sponsorship from Fyffes and Metrifit are also included.

Speaking at its launch, Fyffes marketing manager Emma Hunt-Duffy described the venture as ‘an initiative perfectly in tune with our culture of promoting healthy eating and an active lifestyle across all age groups’.

With a global customer base that includes high-profile user Harvard University and other colleges across the United States, Australia, UK and New Zealand – clients closer to home who have used the Metrifit platform include the Dublin and Kerry senior football teams, League of Ireland, the FAI and the English Premier League.

Commenting, Metrifit CEO Peter Larkin, whose company has been supported by Enterprise Ireland, said: “We are proud to partner with a globally respected brand such as Fyffes and we see that their drive to be the best is reflective of our own ethos”.

Five teams will win runners-up prizes of one year’s use of the Metrifit system. Entries are open until October 20th, with winners announced on October 27th next.