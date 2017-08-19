Muirhevna Mor get their title defence off to a flyer

MDL Premier Division holders Muirhevna Mor got their title defence off to a perfect start last night, with a win and a clean sheet.

The Blues accounted for Kingscourt Harps 2-0 on Friday night with former Dundalk striker Tiarnan Mulvenna scoring the opener.

Micky O'Kane, Mor's ever-reliable frontman, recovered from the disappointment of missing out on the Democrat's Sports Person of the Week award to score the second as the champions comfortably prevailed in their season opener.

Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was at the game for us and his array of snaps are posted above.