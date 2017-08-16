Dundalk U19s attempting to reach Enda McGuill Cup final

Dundalk U19s have travelled to Cork for tonight's Enda McGuill Cup semi-final with Cobh Ramblers.

The young Lilywhites have defeated Monaghan United/Cavan, Bray Wanderers and Drogheda United en route to the last four, and they warmed up for the game with Cobh by hammering Monaghan/Cavan 4-0 in the league on Saturday afternoon.

Democrat photographer Ciarán Culligan was at that game and his images are posted in the above gallery.

A victory would signal the progress made by Martin Connolly's side with many of them highly promising.

Mainstays of the U19s, Carlton Ubaezuono and Gavin Smith are among those who have featured in Stephen Kenny's senior team this season.

Kick-off at St. Colman's Park is 7:45pm.