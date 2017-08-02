DAY THREE IN PICTURES: Dundalk Junior Tennis Championships

Aaron Hepurn in quarter-final action today. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Ireland’s Thomas Brennan in action. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Great Britain’s Finn Murgett during his quarter-final victory over second seed Britain’s Aaron Hepurn. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Ireland’s Alison O’Dea. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Alison O’Dea. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Caragh Courtney. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Ireland’s Thomas Brennan in aciton during his quarter-final with number one seed Britain’s Tad MacLean. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Tania Fox. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Britain’s Finn Murgett. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Great Britain’s Sonay Kartal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Great Britain's Tania Fox in action during her quarter-final. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Great Britain’s Aaron Hepburn and Finn Murgett after their quarter-final match. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Great Britain’s Finn Murgett celebrates his quarter-final victory at the Dundalk ITF. (Ciarán Culligan)

Ireland’s Caragh Courtney. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Great Britain’s Erin Richardson. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Great Britain’s Tania Fox. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)