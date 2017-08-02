Tennis

DAY THREE IN PICTURES: Dundalk Junior Tennis Championships

Ciarán Culligan was the Demo's man at today's quarter-finals

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Today was quarter-final day in Dundalk.

Our man, Ciarán Culligan was there with his camera.