Sporting week in pictures

Dundalk Gaels vs Kilkerley Emmets at the Ramparts. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels forward Chris Sweeney gets out in front of Killian Kampes of Kilkerley. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Kampes is confronted by Gaels defender Derek Crilly. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk Gaels' Barry Watters and Alan McGeough of Kilkerley. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gaels' Óisín Murray takes a tumble over Shane Lennon. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Horseware Mustangs team at the Dundalk Tag Rugby League. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Paypal team. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gavin Mullen of Carlingford Knights. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Hannah Morgan is tackled by Laurence Steen. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Blue Sky's Gary Valentine. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dessie Finnegan (St. Patrick's) and Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues) during their league encounter in Lordship. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Eoin O'Connor is confronted by McDonnell. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Hugh McGinn holds onto St. Patricks' Aaron Rogers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Blues forward Conor Branagan surveys his options with Alan O'Connor watching closely. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Óisín Murtagh in action at the Dundalk ITF Junior World Championships first round. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Jamaican Luke Quaynor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quaynor magic... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Sarah O'Connor's forehand on show. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Bernard Osbourne shoots for Quay Celtic during their Summer League clash with Doolargy Allstars. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

His shot remains in flight. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

...it is going in.... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

You bet! Top-corner stuff... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Seán Matthews congratulates the Togher man. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Kyran Maguire. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Cathal Butler serving. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Tennis coach John McGahon before the event began. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny looking relaxed before Saturday's game in Sligo. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Sligo's Chris Kenny takes a seat on Robbie Benson... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk's Jamie McGrath burst forward. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

David McMillan regrets missing a fifth minute chance at the Showgrounds. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

It's still at him... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Brian Gartland (Dundalk) and Benny Igiehon (Sligo) compete in the air. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

The goalscorers during the 1-1 draw: Niclas Vemmelund (Dundalk) and Sligo's Igiehon. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Blue Sky’s Sean Arrowsmith tags Shane O’Callaghan of Carlingford Knights. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Horseware Mustangs Philip McGahon in action against Brubakers in Friday night's mixed tag. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Jack Hudson stoops to meet this ball. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Cathal Butler. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Doolargy’s Toimiwan Badun powers past Sean Mattews (L) and Paddy Connor of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Jersey tug on Badun. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay's four-goal hero Que Olula goes around 'Allstars 'keeper Dane Harrison. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

He shoots... (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Harrison: "WTF". (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Olula celebrating his strike. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

He's a happy man. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Jimmy Byrne and Aaron Grimes, of Quay and Doolargy respectively. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Gents' section winners at the Dundalk Rugby Club Golf Classic: Vincent Toner, Patrick McKenna and John Dunne. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Daniel McGuinness (right) was the winner of the longest drive. Johnny Gray presents the prize. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Bernadette Herr and Clodagh Green, winners of the Ladies section. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

A dejected Shane Lennon (Kilkerley Emmets) is consoled by Malachy O'Rourke, Gaels manager. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Shane Brennan and Gary McGovern before the Sean O'Mahony's Golf Classic in Greenore on Friday. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Niall Clarke lining up a putt. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Michelle and Jackie Quinn heading for the tee box. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

ARTHUR'S ARCHIVES: Paul McGee in his Louth U21 playing days.

ARTHUR'S ARCHIVES: The Louth over-40s Masters team in 1998.