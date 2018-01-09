PICTURES: Dundalk comes to a stop for emotional vigil for Yosuke Sasaki

THERE were emotional scenes at the candle-lit vigil held in Dundalk last for the Japanese man who was killed last week.

The vigil, which was held opposite the Maid of Éireann statue in the town centre, was attended by nearly 1500 people.

Many in the crowd were tearful and visibly grief-stricken at the event which was organised for 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki.

The vigil, which was organised by Dundalk Municipal District, began at 7pm and ended just after 7.30pm.



