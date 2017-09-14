PICTURES | Glamorous Louth home up for grabs

Set in prestigious Grange Rath, this is a stunning architecturally designed family home of grand proportions.

This magnificent residence comprises: Ground Floor- Reception Hall, double height Sitting Room, Family Room, Study, guest WC, large open plan Kitchen/ Dining Room created by market leader ALNO, Utility Room, WC.

First Floor- 4 double Bedrooms (2 with en-suite and all with state of the art fitted wardrobes), Bathroom superbly tiled, Mezzanine Gallery overlooking Sitting Room.

Second Floor - 5th Bedroom with En-suite.

A most convenient location with Southgate SC adjacent, an abundance of primary and secondary schools, ease of access to both Dublin city centre and Aiport via the nearby M1 motorway. Superlatives cannot adequately describe this property. Seeing is believing. Price €750,000.





FEATURES

The inspired gardens are designed to the highest of standards with outstanding paving and decking throughout. Block built shed of quality.

All bedrooms fitted with state of the art German Hulsta wardrobes.

Kitchen designed by Mc Nally's and created by the market leading ALNO kitchen company

Natural Gas Central Heating. Fitted with Heattrack under floor heating system.