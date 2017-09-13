GALLERY | Stunning Dundalk home hits the market

A considerable country home of immense taste and quality has hit the market.

'Ashella' on the Green Road in Dunmahon is as impressive inside as it is outside.

Set in rolling countryside, you would be forgiven for forgetting that you're just 1.5km from the M1 and only 6km from Dundalk.

This property - built in 2006 to the highest standard of build and finish - offers its next owners charming surroundings and a turn-key, stylish home.





LOCATION

Dunmahon is a very quiet rural area located south west of Dundalk, very close to the motorway and Dundalk, making Dublin and Belfast just a c45 minute commute by road, and 1 hour by rail. The village of Blackrock is just 4 km away, so all professional, social and retail amenities are extremely convenient to 'Ashella'.





DESCRIPTION

'Ashella' is a 2 storey, 5 bed house with very clever attic conversion, detached maisonette / garage on a c 0.75 acre site.

Approached through electric gates, the house is orientated towards the nearby Dunmahon Castle, which affords an excellent aspect.

The gardens are landscaped with mature planting and excellent patio and decked / terrace areas.

Built in a Georgian style, the proportions and layout are impressive, and the décor is a quirky rather eclectic mix of Georgian proportion and contemporary European style. The front entrance is of Georgian style with handmade fanlight and window surrounds, completed with large 6 panel door.





ACCOMMODATION

Going inside, the large entrance hallway is fitted with a wide plank solid oak wooden floor. It is dominated by feature solid wood staircase that splits at first floor level. Also impressive is the nine foot ceiling height which is a theme throughout the ground floor.

To the left is Drawing Room - a lovely space looking onto the front and side lawns - with French doors onto decking area. This is a very bright, sunny room, complete with solid American walnut floor.

To the right of the hallway is the larger lounge with a wide, open fireplace. This space currently functions as playroom but will make an excellent formal lounge.

Next is the downstairs bedroom - with semi solid oak floor and French doors onto garden.

To rear and right of hall is the L-shaped open plan room. This is a fantastic space - very homely and finished with so much practical consideration.

Firstly - the kitchen. A handmade in-frame, solid wood kitchen with Belfast sink and a large double-fronted pantry cupboard. There is a free standing cream Britannia range with 6 gas rings and electric double oven, set into a bespoke surround and canopy. A high velux delivers buckets of natural light into this room. With solid marble tiled floor, a separate island and granite worktops finish the kitchen off perfectly.

The dining area - spacious enough for any sized dining and entertaining - has French doors onto the south facing terrace, and lots of natural light. A vaulted ceiling in reclaimed timber sits high above the dining space. The solid wood floor runs continuously throughout the area and leads in the family room.

The family room - with its ample seating space to accommodate any size family. It also boasts two large south facing windows to capture as much natural light as possible and a solid wood stove which is recessed into a sandstone fireplace for massive comfort factor. Even though the space is impressive, it still offers a homely and cosy atmosphere.

The work side of life is taken care of, thanks to possibly the smartest utility room we've seen in ages, and guest wc, both off the kitchen.





FIRST FLOOR

And so, to the first floor. The landing is flanked on both sides by accommodation and is full of light, thanks to windows at both ends.

All of the bedrooms are double with semi solid floors, two of them with impressive ensuite bathrooms. The main bathroom is panelled and finished with Victorian style sanitary ware - including a free-standing roll-top bath. A bath you could happily while away an hour in? Definitely!



The second floor of the house has been very cleverly converted with both maximising of comfort, space and wow-factor in mind.





GARDENS AND GARAGE

Going back outside, the detached garage is a fantastic feature of this property. Fitted out with mezzanine, underfloor heating and plumbed for toilet / full bathroom, this space offers a games room, a self-contained apartment, a home office or workshop. So whether it's your business HQ, an AirBNB listing, or somewhere for the kids to practice their drums, this detached space gives a lot of options. Measuring 78 sq m, in its present usage, it houses a full size snooker table upstairs with ample space for music and entertaining downstairs.

The outdoor gardening / entertaining / dining spaces are very impressive. The critical southerly aspect has and a large deck with steps down onto the front lawn. The outdoor dining patio, which is south west-facing, is finished in cobblelock with natural stone and sleeper borders, all set within a smartly landscaped, sheltered setting.

All told, 'Ashella' is a wonderful property in a quiet countryside setting.

Joanne says: "This house is a masterclass in design and décor and the result is an impressive and welcoming family home. Although Dunmahon is a very quiet area, everything you'd need is within a short distance, and it's a very manageable commute to Dublin and Belfast."

- Heating: Geo-thermal with underfloor system throughout (garage included)

- Windows: Solid wood double glazed

- Waste: Percolation system

- Water: Private well

- Full alarm including detached garage annex

- Cabling for external speakers and CCTV





FEATURES

Exquisite property on mature site that's convenient to Dundalk, Blackrock & M1 to Dublin / Belfast

Finished to high specification and including Garage / Maisonette with Mezzanine

Geo thermal underfloor heating throughout

Situated in quiet rolling countryside