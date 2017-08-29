PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Louth Final

The final of Miss Louth, the competition to pick the Louth representative for Miss Ireland, took place last week in the Four Seasons Carlingford.

This years Miss Louth is Emma Griffith with 1st runner up going to Chelsea Halpenny and 2nd runner up was Chelsea Farrell.

Top Model was awarded to Jade Woods and One To Watch Title was given to Luiza Fergus.

The event was organized and styled by Niamh McKeever.

Judges included Miss Ireland Rep Jenny Rusell, Miss Ireland 2015 Sacha Livingstone, Miss Northern Ireland 2015 Leanne McDowell and Scotch Hall Peter Dolan. Staging, Music, and Lighting was done my Conor Moran and videography by Ryan Duffy.

The winner received 200 euro from Scotch hall and the two runner ups received 100 euro each.

Each girl who took part received a goodie bag which included a makeup set from Fusiha Make up, Vouchers from Bourbon Boutique, Pamela Scott, Russells Bar, Tony's Pizzeria, and Huckleberry's Ice cream.

Guest on the night were greeted with complimentary ice cream from Huckleberry ice cream from the Marshes and Katie Delight cupcakes along with champagne.

The winner of Miss Louth Emma Griffith will go on to represent the county in Miss Ireland final in October.

Her prizes include 200 euro voucher from Scotch hall, a dress designed by Pamela Scott, Styling by Sybil Boutique Blackrock and hair by Mizu Salon.

Flowers for top three ladies were by The Flower Studio in Dundalk