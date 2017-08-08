Louth Craftmark exhibition enters final week

Louth Craftmark are inviting followers of Irish craft and design, to the final week of their exhibition at 'The Gallery Listoke', Listoke House and Garden, Drogheda, which finishes on August 13th.

Louth Craftmark is a network of makers and visual artists based in and around county Louth.

With 30 members taking part in the exhibition there is a rich variety of work on show.

All work is for sale and between the exhibition in the main gallery and in the Showcase in the entrance gallery there is something to suit everyone’s taste.

Listoke House and Gardens are a beautiful haven for visitors with an Edwardian Garden, Pavillion Tearooms and a Garden Shop. Listoke House opens 9-6 pm daily to visitors.

Exhibitors will include glass artist Grace Brennan, painters Patricia Murphy, Fiona Quigley and Orla Barry.

Ceramicists are Gillian Callan, Mary Cowan, Sarah McKenna, Fiona Kerbey, Sinead Gregory, Roisin Gregory and Louise Shaw.

Textiles artists partaking are Violet Shirran, Bernadette McCullogh, Mel Bradley, Rachel Tinniswood, Caóilfíonn Murphy O'Hanlon, Bernadette Fox, Caroline Moore, Breda McNelis, Eileen McNulty and Mary Larkin.

Jewellers include Garrett Mallon and Macdara Ó Graham.

Printmakers are Robert Kelly and Martina Scott while Joe Lawlor is a furniture maker and Helen Marry works with stained glass.

Artists using drawing as a medium are Orlaith Cullinane, Gilly Cullen and Caoimhe McCarthy.

For more information see www.louthcraftmark.com and directions can be found at www.listoke.com.