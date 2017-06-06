Fís 17 gives a glimpse into the creative jobs of tomorrow (Photo gallery)

Fís 17, the final year student showcase for the Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music took place last week in the PJ Carrolls Building at DkIT.

With exhibits, short films and audio stations playing music tracks from students of the BA (Hons) Production of Music and Audio course, there was a wealth of creativity and innovation on display on the night.

Visitors to the exhibition were amazed at the high standard and innovativeness of the students.

One of the highlight projects at the exhibition was "Bound", a virtual reality adventure that had people queuing up to try out and caused more than one person to scream out loud as they came across it's hidden surprises.

The diversity of the exhibits on display reflected the different courses on offer in the Department.

For the BA(Hons) in Communications in Creative Multimedia, the projects were more research based and tackled issues such as mental health, consent and online safety, civic engagement with social issues and mature student experiences.

The BA in Media Arts and Technologies projects were more technical with innovative uses being made of augmented reality, virtual reality and smartphone applications.

Interactive storytelling was a big feature in some of the projects, with students making novel and innovative use of old an new technologies to bring a new approach to storytelling.

The standard of film production of the BA (Hons) in Video and Film Production was exemplary.

As well as producing to a high standard technically, the subject matter of the short films addressed social issues, technogical issues, 21st century filming techniques and comedy.

The short films were played on rotation at Fís, with people queuing up outside the screening rooms to have a look.