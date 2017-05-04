PHOTOS: 'Bluebird' steam locomotive arrives in Dundalk

Steam locomotives have a still a great attraction for many, and those who find a magic in the old means of public transport had a chance to indulge their fancy in a trip to Dublin today when the Railway Preservation Society ran their first excursion of the season from Belfast to Dublin.

The old 'Bluebird' engine, magnificently restored by the Society, arrived at Dundalk Clarke Station at just after noon.

The Dundalk Railway Heritage Society was allocated 60 seats on this train for members and friends which departed Clarke Station at 12.30 and arrived at Connolly Station, Dublin at around 1.45 pm.

For those who could not make the trip, they were still able to view the old locomotive and carriages.

The Preservation Society have scheduled another steam excursion from Dublin to Belfast on a Sunday in early June.

