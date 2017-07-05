Louth minors vs Wexford minors in pictures

Louth minors made history at Wexford Park last night as they secured their place in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship final for the first time since 1971, with a 4-10 to 2-15 victory over the Model County.

Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was there. His selection of photos are in the above gallery.

Enjoy. An Lú Abú.

The Louth minor team before last night's game in Wexford. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)