Junior Football Championship
AUDIO | Glen Emmets Man of the Match James Butler
The centre-forward scored the winning point as Emmets claimed Christy Bellew
Glen Emmets lifted the Christy Bellew Cup for the first time in five-years this afternoon with a 1-12 to 0-14 win over Glyde Rangers in Castlebellingham.
Centre-forward James Butler kicked four-points, including the winner, in a Man of the Match display and The Democrat caught up with him in the aftermath.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on