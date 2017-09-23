Intermediate Football Championship
AUDIO | O'Connell's Niall Conlon was delighted after his side's IFC semi-final win
'Had you asked me this question 12 months ago when the Pat's put us down...'
O'Connell's qualified for the final of the CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship with victory over Naomh Fionnbarra in Dromiskin last night.
Niall Conlon was crucial for the 'bellingham men and Dalton MacNamee spoke with him shortly after the full-time whistle.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on